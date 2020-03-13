Michael Keith Gregory

UNION — Mr. Michael Keith Gregory, 67, husband of Eugenia "Jeanne" Willard Gregory of 143 Willard Road, Union, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Union Medical Center.

Mr. Gregory was born in Jacksonville, FL February 3, 1953, a son of the late OvaDean Gregory and Nada Bodenhamer Gregory. He was a 1971 graduate of Union High School and retired from Torrington Company, Tyger River Plant. Mr. Gregory attended Philippi Baptist Church when his health permitted.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Jennifer Sanders of Union; two sons, Brian Gregory and wife Sara Marie and Jonathan Gregory and wife Lesley, all of Union; a brother, Jerry Dean Gregory and wife Sharon of Fayetteville, NC; four grandchildren, Michael Robinson, Cayla Gregory, Hannah Gregory and Peyton Gregory.

Mr. Gregory was predeceased by a sister, Cynthia Gregory Lee.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Philippi Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Brad Goodale. Burial will be in Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Michael Robinson, Peyton Gregory, Brian Gregory, Jonathan Gregory, Ken Edens and Keith Gault.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at SR Holcombe Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Philippi Baptist Church, 327 Philippi Church Road, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at the home, 143 Willard Road, Union.

