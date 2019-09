Roark

MYRTLE BEACH — Mr. Michael David Roark, 54, husband of Kelly Fowler Roark of 1119 Ganton Way, Myrtle Beach, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Randy Burgess. Burial will be at Union Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday at the chapel prior to the services.

