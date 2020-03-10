Mickey M. Gowan

WEST SPRINGS — Mr. Mickey M. Gowan, 84, formerly of West Springs, widower of Gloria Rogers Gowan, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home.

Mr. Gowan was born in Union, November 8, 1935, a son of the late William and Kathlee Lancaster Gowan. He was retired from Torrington Co. after 20 years and had previously been employed with Cone Mill, Carlisle Finishing. Mr. Gowan was a member of Bogansville United Methodist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Ann Belk and husband Dr. Clinton Belk of Cape Coral, FL, and Sheila Gowan of Buffalo; two sisters, Jonell West of Glenn Springs and Gwendolyn Harvey and husband Marvin of Spartanburg and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Gowan was predeceased by two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Bogansville United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Don Alexander and Rev. Miriam Mick. Burial will following in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Lewis Lancaster, Ray Vinson, Robert Edens, Allen Harvey, Tim West and Billy Harvey.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bogansville United Methodist Church, 4052 Buffalo West Springs Highway, Jonesville, SC 29353 or to Buffalo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 176, Buffalo, SC 29321.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Sheila Gowan, 236 Mudbridge Road, Buffalo.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com