Monica Shackleford

GAFFNEY — Monica Vinson Shackleford, 43, 602 Lyman Street, went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020.

Monty, as she was affectionately known, was born April 11, 1977 in Union, a daughter of Wayne Vinson and Robbi Knox Poole and husband Rick Poole all of Union. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and was currently the Accounting Manager and integral part of Alphabroder Prime in Gaffney. She was also an active member of Gaffney Free Will Baptist Church. She had a continuous smile on her face, loved being a mother and loved life.

Surviving in addition to her parents and step-father are a son, Jaxson Shackleford of the home; a brother, Tim Vinson and wife Celia of Gaffney; her maternal grandmother, Nellie Jo Knox of Union; her paternal grandmother, Sarah Vinson of Union; two special nieces, Aliyah and Eden Vinson, both of Gaffney; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert Gene Knox; and her paternal grandfather, William Jackson Vinson.

The family will receive friends from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Gaffney Free Will Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Brown's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Union, SC with Reverend Dennis Tolley officiating.

Memorials may be made to the City of Gaffney Victim's Advocate, 201 North Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of her brother, Tim Vinson and wife, Celia, 355 Whelchel Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

