Mozelle Moorman

UNION — Mozelle Thomas Moorman, 96, 113 Powell Street, Union, SC passed away Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 at her residence.

A native of Union, SC, she was the widow Julius Moorman, Jr. and daughter of the late Benjamin Thomas, Sr. and Fannie Mae Sims Thomas. She was affectionately called "Headquarters" by her beloved family. She was a member of New Horizon United Christian Church. She was graduate of Sims High School and was employed by the Holcombe family for many years.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her all her siblings, The Honorable Dora T. Martin-Jennings, Vesta Robinson, Benjamin Thomas, Jr. Claudie Bertha Thomas, and Lazell Thomas.

She is survived by one daughter, Hattie Loretta Moorman, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. New Horizon United Christian Church. Pastor Orlando Allen will be officiating.

Burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 111 Powell Street, Union, SC. Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.