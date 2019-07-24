Myrem Odetta R. Frazier

UNION — Myrem Odetta R. Frazier, 86, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home.

She was born August 31, 1932 in Newberry SC a daughter of the late Floyd Reeder and Helen Dickert Reeder.

She is survived by a son, Don Frazier of Union; a daughter, Theresa Cooper of Lexington; a brother, Don Reeder of Taylors; three grandchildren, Brian Frazier, Lisa Sinclair, Ashley Rivard; and two great-grandchildren, Ciarra Darity and Gabriel Sinclair.

She was predeceased by a sister, Irene Reed; and a brother, Thompson Reeder.

A celebration of life service will be held will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Pastor Jay Wingard officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 2250 Pine Street, West Columbia SC 29170.