MYREM FRAZIER

Obituary
Myrem Odetta R. Frazier

UNION — Myrem Odetta R. Frazier, 86, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home.

She was born August 31, 1932 in Newberry SC a daughter of the late Floyd Reeder and Helen Dickert Reeder.

She is survived by a son, Don Frazier of Union; a daughter, Theresa Cooper of Lexington; a brother, Don Reeder of Taylors; three grandchildren, Brian Frazier, Lisa Sinclair, Ashley Rivard; and two great-grandchildren, Ciarra Darity and Gabriel Sinclair.

She was predeceased by a sister, Irene Reed; and a brother, Thompson Reeder.

A celebration of life service will be held will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Pastor Jay Wingard officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 2250 Pine Street, West Columbia SC 29170.
Published in Union Daily Times from July 24 to July 25, 2019
