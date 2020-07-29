Myrtle Bailey Littlejohn

UNION — Mrs. Myrtle Bailey Littlejohn, 89, 136 Southwood Drive, Union, widow of Clifford Littlejohn, Sr. passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Littlejohn was born September 18, 1930 in Union, a daughter of the late Brookes Bailey and Ettie Belue Bailey. She was a retired textile worker. Mrs. Littlejohn was a member of Buffalo United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Brenda Littlejohn of Buffalo; three sisters, Frances Vaughan and husband Don of Union, Sally Lancaster and husband Harold of Laurens, and Wilma Hindman and husband Stan of Union; two brothers, Norman Bailey and wife Marie and Charles Bailey, all of Union; four granddaughters, Angela Sorrell and husband Jim of Union, Ashley Queen and husband Ryan of Jonesville, Alyssa Coughlin of Jonesville, and Gabby Queen of Jonesville; and a grandson, Abel Coughlin of Jonesville.

She was predeceased by a son, Clifford Littlejohn, Jr.; and two sisters, Jean Cathcart and Gladys Owens.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Rosemont Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Miriam Mick and Rev. Brian Redding. Visitation will be held immediately following the services at the cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff of Crescent Hospice for their love and care of Mrs. Littlejohn.

Memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 839 Main Street, Suite D, Buffalo, SC 29321

The family is at the home, 136 Southwood Drive, Union, SC 29379.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com