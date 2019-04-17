Natalie Annette Williford

UNION — Miss Natalie Annette Williford, 22, 726 Rice Avenue Extension, Apt. #11-B, Union, SC , passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her home.

Miss Williford was born in Spartanburg, SC October 12, 1996, a daughter of Brenda Fish Williford and Russell Williford and his wife Kathy, all of Union. She was a graduate of ACHIEVE Program in Spartanburg and was a bookkeeper for Jimmy's Fresh Air Galaxy. Miss Williford was a member of Philippi Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her parents are a daughter, Kali Rae Williford; a brother, Nathan "Bubba" Willford and his girlfriend, Charlie Betenbaugh; a step-sister, Taylor Gibson; a step-brother, Nick Monroe; her boyfriend, Martez Crosby; an aunt, Glenda Fish; grandmother, Sandra "Ma-Ma" Bobo; a niece, Ellie Willford; a nephew, Sam Willford, all of Union; an aunt, Cammie Jordan and husband Foster of Chapin; an uncle, Richie Gault of Spartanburg; and a number of cousins.

Miss Williford was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Danny Fish; paternal grandfather, Paul Williford; and maternal step-grandfather, Bruce "Pa Pa" Bobo.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at SR Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Brad Goodale. Burial will be in Philippi Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Nathan Williford, Nick Hart, Martez Crosby, Mikos Johnson, Nick Monroe, Jake Stanford and Davontae Glenn.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

The family will be at Natalie's home, 726 Rice Avenue Extension, Apt 11B, Union and also at the home of her father, Russell and Cathy Williford, 787 Deepwater Road, Union, SC 29379.

