Orville Edgar Owen, Sr.

LEXINGTON — A memorial service for Orville Edgar Owen, Sr., 71, will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the family's home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.

Mr. Owen was born October 14, 1947 in Wisconsin and passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Rufus Owen and Virginia Brewington. Mr. Owen grew up in Union and Columbia, SC, and graduated from Dreher High School in 1966. He worked for Carolina Steel and Wire for 28 years. He enjoyed traveling the back roads, fishing, camping and old county flea markets. Orville was an all-day coffee drinker and loved the Waffle House. Family and friends remember him throwing a ball with kids in the yard and fixing just about any car problem.

Mr. Owen is survived by his son, Eddie Owen (Courtenay); daughter, Shelly Owen; grandson, Tanner Owen; and niece, Darlene Mills (Charles, Katelin, Hannah, Elijah).

He was predeceased by his son, Billy Owen.

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net