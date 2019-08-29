Owings Francis Austin

WILMINGTON, NC — Owings Francis Austin, 82, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on August 28, 2019 after suffering a sudden hemorrhagic stroke.

A service celebrating his life and legacy will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at noon at Port City Community Church, where he worshipped and volunteered faithfully. In honor of him, please bring your Bible with you. He always had his Bible in his hand. Visitation will be offered Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the Atrium at Port City Community Church (250 Vision Drive, Wilmington NC 28403). There will be no graveside ceremony or burial.

Owings leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Brenda Austin; and his 3 daughters, Amy, husband Barry Lloyd of McDonough, Ga, Cindy, husband Chris Kuhne of Wilmington, NC, Julie and husband Mike Ashcraft of Wilmington, NC; and his 8 grandchildren, Madison Ashcraft Goslee (23) and her husband Carson, Megan Lloyd (23), Mackenzie Kuhne (23), Caleb Kuhne (21), Mallory Lloyd (20), Michaela Ashcraft (18), Macy Lloyd (17) and Annie Grace Kuhne (10).

He was preceded in death by his dad, Oliver Leon Austin; his mother, Julia Austin Trammell; his stepfather, Charlie Trammell; and twin brother, Oliver Austin, all of Union, South Carolina.

Owings was born February 16, 1937 in Union, SC. He was an identical twin. He grew up in Union, SC and graduated from Spartanburg Junior College and Newberry College. After college, he was drafted into the Army, where he spent 6 years (2 years active and 4 years in reserve). After getting out of the service, he married his wife, Brenda, and was in the finance business for 40 years in the Atlanta area. After retiring, he and his wife Brenda moved to Wilmington, NC where he started his favorite job of volunteering and mentoring men at Port City Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Port City Community Church in support of the ministry that he loved so much. Please note on memo line, in honor of Owings Austin — Refuge.

