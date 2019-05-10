Pearle McNeace Pearson

GAINESVILLE, FL — Pearle McNeace Pearson, 92, widow of the late James W. Pearson, passed away at her home in Gainesville, FL, where she lived with her son, Michael Pearson.

Other survivors are three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and seven nephews.

Memorial services to be announced later will be at Haven Hospice Chapel.

Born in Union County, SC, Mrs. Pearson was a banker for 37 years. Her banking career began at the Arthur State Bank branch in Union. Later, having moved to Orangeburg, SC, she, assisted by M.M. Dempsey, established First National Bank of Orangeburg's first Trust Department in 1987.

Mrs. Pearson, an avid reader and writer, has written and created a number of novels with three having been published.