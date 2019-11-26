Pearley L. Lipsey

SPARTANBURG — Mrs. Pearley L. (Susie) Lipsey, 75, widow of Leroy Lipsey, passed away in Spartanburg, SC after an extended illness.

Mrs. Lipsey was born in Union on December 29, 1943, to the late Lauty Lee and Essie Joblin Malpass. She lived her entire life in Union where she attended school and worked at the Union Plant of United Merchants and several restaurants before retiring on disability. Susie enjoyed walking, going out to eat and singing. She frequently sang with local groups at weekly events. Susie was a member of New Life Baptist Church.

Surviving are two brothers, Johnnie M. Malpass of Lake Dallas, Texas and Robert (Bob) Malpass (wife Ann) of Cayce, SC.

Mrs. Lipsey was preceded in death by brothers Eugene (Buck), Arthur (Red), Melvin Malpass; and sisters Dorothy M. Ivey and Betty M. Nelson.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, at 2 p.m. at Union Memorial Gardens Mausoleum conducted by Rev. Timothy Farmer.

