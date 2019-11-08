Peggy Blackwell Lybrand

UNION — Mrs. Peggy Blackwell Lybrand, 87, of Springdale Drive, Union, widow of James Hollis "Boogo" Lybrand, passed away Thursday November 7, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Mrs. Lybrand was born in Union, February 4, 1932, a daughter of the late Carlos Blackwell, Sr. and Sarah Farmer Blackwell. She attended Union High School and was retired from United Merchants, Union Plant. Mrs. Lybrand was a faithful member of Duncan Acres United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir for 60 years and was a teacher with the Day Care program. She was proud to be a member of the United Methodist Women and had served as a past President and District Officer. She was also a member of the "Sweet Adelines" women's chorus in Spartanburg and was a "Pink Lady" at Wallace Thomson Hospital. A devoted wife and mother, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Jean L. Broom (Frank) of Camden; three sons, J. Michael Lybrand (Sherry) of Shelby, NC, Ronnie Lybrand (Linda) of Union and David Lybrand (Heather) of Moore; a brother, Paul "Kent" Blackwell (Gwen) of Statesville, NC; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Lybrand was predeceased by a brother, Carlos Blackwell, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Duncan Acres United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Merritt Wentz and Rev. Frank Lybrand. Burial will be at Union Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Lybrand's grandson will serve as the active pallbearers.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to Duncan Acres United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 216, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at her home on Springdale Drive, Union.

