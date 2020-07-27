1/1
PEGGY MANLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PEGGY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Peggy Mauney Manley

TAYLORS — Peggy Mauney Manley, 85, widow of the late William Horace Manley, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Born March 25, 1935, in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jack Mauney and the late Leila Stroud Mauney.

Mrs. Manley was predeceased by her stepmother, Ressie McCullough Mauney; and infant son, Wendell Marvin Manley.

A member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Union, SC, Mrs. Manley faithfully served in the nursery and choir ministries for many years. Before her retirement, she served the people of Union County as a Home Health Clerk at the Union County Health Department.

She is survived by two daughters, Janice "Jan" Hames (Walter Hames) of Austin, TX, and Rebecca "Becky" Kirby (the late Rick Kirby) of Taylors, SC; a son, William "Bill" Horace Manley, Jr. (Deena Smith) of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1901 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 915 South Pinckney Street, Union, SC 29379.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting thomasmcafee.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Daily Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved