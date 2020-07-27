PEGGY MANLEY

Peggy Mauney Manley

TAYLORS — Peggy Mauney Manley, 85, widow of the late William Horace Manley, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Born March 25, 1935, in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jack Mauney and the late Leila Stroud Mauney.

Mrs. Manley was predeceased by her stepmother, Ressie McCullough Mauney; and infant son, Wendell Marvin Manley.

A member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Union, SC, Mrs. Manley faithfully served in the nursery and choir ministries for many years. Before her retirement, she served the people of Union County as a Home Health Clerk at the Union County Health Department.

She is survived by two daughters, Janice "Jan" Hames (Walter Hames) of Austin, TX, and Rebecca "Becky" Kirby (the late Rick Kirby) of Taylors, SC; a son, William "Bill" Horace Manley, Jr. (Deena Smith) of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1901 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 915 South Pinckney Street, Union, SC 29379.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting thomasmcafee.com.