UNION — Mrs. Peggy Petty Mullinax, 79, wife of Stephen F. Mullinax, 1044 Oak Creek Drive, Spartanburg, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mary Black Hospital.

Mrs. Mullinax was born December 31, 1939 in Jonesville, a daughter of the late Dewey W. Petty, Louise Vaughn Kirby and Neal Kirby. She was a graduate of Jonesville High School, Spartanburg Junior College, and Limestone College. Mrs. Mullinax received her master's degree from the University of South Carolina and was a retired Elementary School Teacher. She held many leadership roles in high school, college, and as an educator. Mrs. Mullinax was May Queen at Spartanburg Junior College in 1960, she was a member of Alpha Alpha Alpha Sorority and Alpha Beta Epsilon while in college. She was a former member of the Union Junior Charity League. Mrs. Mullinax enjoyed playing the piano and collecting antiques.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Blair Mullinax of Spartanburg and Stephen F. Mullinax, Jr. of Boiling Springs; a special nephew, Adam Petty of Union; two brothers, Dewey "Cooter" Petty of Union and Thomas Kirby of Knoxville, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers, William "Billy" Petty and Ronald Kirby.

Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted Rev. Dustin Madala.

Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. prior to the services at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family will be at the home, 1044 Oak Creek Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

