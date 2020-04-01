Raymond Edward Duncan, Sr.

UNION — Mr. Raymond Edward Duncan, Sr., 83, 511 Lakeview Heights, Union, widower of Bessie Jennings Duncan, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Duncan was born May 22, 1936 in Union, a son of the late Mack Duncan and Iva Smith Duncan. He was a graduate of Union High School and pursued a college career through Milliken & Company. Mr. Duncan retired as Plant Manager from Milliken & Company and had worked for Bibb Company. He was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. Mr. Duncan was an active member of Fairview Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, and Treasurer as long as his health permitted. He was instrumental in organization and building of Ottaray Baptist Church. Mr. Duncan was a devoted Christian, Husband, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Knox and husband Gettys of Spartanburg and Beth Hawkins and husband Jimmy of Union; a son, Raymond Edward Duncan, Jr. and wife Rhonda of Union; six grandchildren, Tripp Duncan and wife Mica of West Springs, Brandy Duncan of Laurens, Nikki Knox of Advance, NC, Heather Franklin and husband Rev. Lee Franklin of Pacolet, Kacie Gillespie and husband Michael of Wilmington, NC, and Colby Hawkins and wife Ashley of Spartanburg and twelve great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, Mr. Duncan was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.

Due to the current health crisis, private graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Lee Franklin.

The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the caregivers of Heartland Hospice and the home caregivers for their love and care of Mr. Duncan.

The family will be at their respective homes.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com