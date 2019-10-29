Reverend RebeccaJean Huguley McBee

UNION — The Reverend RebeccaJean Huguley McBee, 70, of Union, SC, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born December 13, 1948 in Clinton, SC, she was the daughter of the late George M. Huguley and Jean Linn.

She received her BA from Furman University in 1993 and was a 2002 graduate of Duke Divinity School. She loved singing and playing piano.

Survivors include her husband, William McBee, Jr.; sons, Gabe Felkel of Las Vegas, NV and William McBee of Asheville, NC; her grandson, Ian McBee of Asheville, NC; and a brother, Gil Huguley.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Buffalo United Methodist Church, 108 Hill Street, Buffalo, SC 29321, conducted by The Rev. Miriam Mick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Piedmont Physic Garden, P.O. Box 603, Union, SC 29379.

