Rhonda McCutcheon Davis

BUFFALO — Mrs. Rhonda McCutcheon Davis, 58, wife of Rick Davis, 1241 Mudbridge Road, Buffalo, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Davis was born in Union, October 25, 1961, a daughter of Nancy Black McCutcheon of Union and the late Richard McCutcheon and the late John Pettit. Mrs. Davis retired as a manager with Dollar General and was of the Baptist Faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Krissy Davis and partner Stephanie Miller of Charlotte, NC; a son, John Richard Matthew Davis and fiancée Angie Mayhorn of the home; two sisters, Lisa Williams and husband Robin of Bufford, GA and Jennifer McCutcheon of Buffalo; two brothers, Richard McCutcheon and wife Kristen of Knoxville, TN and Robert McCutcheon of Buffalo; a granddaughter, Jordan Vaughn of the home; step-mother, Annette Pettit Garner of Union and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. McCutcheon was predeceased by a daughter, Amanda Vaughn; and a sister, Annette Stebbins.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Robert Scott and Rev. Robert Jarvis.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the chapel prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rhonda Davis Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 293, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at the home, 1241 Mudbridge Road, Buffalo, SC.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com