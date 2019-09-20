Rhonda O'Dell Smith

UNION — Mrs. Rhonda O'Dell Smith, 57, formerly of Union, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Inverness in Spartanburg.

Mrs. Smith was born in Union, March 20, 1962, a daughter of Zora Wright O'Dell of Buffalo and the late Grady O'Dell. She was a 1980 graduate of Union High School and attended USC-Union. She was a dance instructor for many years with the Dance Academy and later with Ultimate Rhythm of Union. Mrs. Smith was a member of Buffalo United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Holly Smith of Lockhart; and a son, Trey Smith and wife Ivy of Augusta, GA; a granddaughter, Bella Walker of Forest City, NC; a grandson, Giovanni Gentry of Lockhart; a sister, Robynne Burress and husband Steve; a brother, Ricky O'Dell and wife Debra, all of Buffalo; nieces and nephews Megan O'Dell, Cody O'Dell, Blake Burress, David Burress, Erica Haney, Katie McCutcheon and Matthew Haney; and a special cousin, Karen Fowler.

She is also survived by a special friend, Caroline Gossett who was "Thelma" to Rhonda's "Louise."

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Buffalo United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. Miriam Mick and Rev. Richard Lewis. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Blake Burress, David Burress, Cody O'Dell, Caleb Thompson, Erik Marvin, and Tim Mitchell. The Nurses and Staff of Inverness of Spartanburg are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Inverness along with Beth Lewis, Deanna Heatherly, Susan Henson, Rebecca Lynn Woods, and Karen Fowler for their love and care during her illness.

Memorials may be made to Buffalo United Methodist Church, Air Conditioning Fund, P.O. Box 176, Buffalo, SC 29321.

The family is at the home of her sister, Robynne and Steve Burress, 791 Riley Road, Buffalo, SC 29321.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com