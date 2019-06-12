Richard Thomas 'Rock' Adams

PAULINE — Richard Thomas "Rock" Adams passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. Rock was born on May 26, 1936 in Buffalo, SC. He was the son of Nervielee Turner Adams Eubanks and Linder Ray Adams.

Upon graduating from Union High School in 1954, Rock went on to serve 29 years on the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He was first stationed in Dillon, SC before moving to Spartanburg County in 1964. After retiring from the South Carolina Highway Patrol as a Sergeant, Rock was elected to the Spartanburg County Council in 1996 and held office until 2008.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Geraldine Bishop Adams; daughter Kimberly Adams Nelson (John Nelson); grandchildren Adam, Shelby and Samuel Nelson, his pride and joy; sister Mary Adams Inglett of Union; and nephews Jeff, Eric, and Russell Inglett.

Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-noon prior to the services at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers and food, please make donations to the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen, 136 Forest Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29306.

