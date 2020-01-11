RICHARD BAILEY (1960 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
Obituary
Richard Charles Bailey

UNION — Mr. Richard Charles Bailey, 59, 410 Lakeview Heights, Union, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Mr. Bailey was born in Union, December 4, 1960, a son of Charles H. Bailey of the home and the late Carolyn Baker Bailey. He was a 1980 graduate of Union High School and was formerly a self-employed vinyl siding installer. Mr. Bailey had also worked at Cone Mill, Carlisle Finishing and with Milliken and Co. He was a karate enthusiast and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his father is a daughter, Lindsay B. Dawkins and husband Chuck of Rock Hill; two brothers, Danny Bailey and wife Lisa of Union and Christopher Bailey of San Diego, CA; two granddaughters, Audrey and Emily Dawkins; and six nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Scott Cobb.

Visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel prior to the services.

The family will be at the home, 410 Lakeview Heights, Union.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Union Daily Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
