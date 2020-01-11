Richard Charles Bailey

UNION — Mr. Richard Charles Bailey, 59, 410 Lakeview Heights, Union, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Mr. Bailey was born in Union, December 4, 1960, a son of Charles H. Bailey of the home and the late Carolyn Baker Bailey. He was a 1980 graduate of Union High School and was formerly a self-employed vinyl siding installer. Mr. Bailey had also worked at Cone Mill, Carlisle Finishing and with Milliken and Co. He was a karate enthusiast and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his father is a daughter, Lindsay B. Dawkins and husband Chuck of Rock Hill; two brothers, Danny Bailey and wife Lisa of Union and Christopher Bailey of San Diego, CA; two granddaughters, Audrey and Emily Dawkins; and six nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Scott Cobb.

Visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel prior to the services.

The family will be at the home, 410 Lakeview Heights, Union.

