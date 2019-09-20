Dr. Richard A. Baldwin

UNION — Dr. Richard A. Baldwin, 71, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Heartland of Union.

Dr. Baldwin was born in Union, September 11, 1948, a son of the late Edward and Edna Ruth Baldwin. He was a graduate of Union High School and received his PhD in Education from the University of South Carolina. Dr. Baldwin was a teacher for over 30 years and had served as Assistant Superintendent of Personnel for Union County until 1997. He also served as Superintendent of Dorchester County School District 4 and was Principal of Jonesville High School from 2002 until 2004. Dr. Baldwin also was Math Coordinator at Whitlock Junior High School in Spartanburg. He declared his life to improving the education of the children of South Carolina. Dr. Baldwin was a member of Brown's Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Dr. Patrick Baldwin and wife Ying W. Baldwin; a grandson, Aiden Baldwin; one sister, Ann Thompson and husband Bob of Columbia; and a brother, Charles Baldwin and wife Cindy of Buffalo.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Brown's Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Mike Bell. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 3:00PM Saturday at the church prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to the University of South Carolina — Upstate, c/o School of Education, 800 University Way, John C. Stockwell Administration Building, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to the Kathryn H. Willard Nursing Scholarship Fund, Attn: Business Office — USC Union, P.O. Box 729, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The SR Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com