Robert Louis Lytle

MISHAWAKA, IN — Robert Louis Lytle, 85, passed away at home on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Robert was born on June 4, 1934, in South Bend to Raymond Leroy and Henrietta S. (Markovich) Lytle. He was preceded in death by his parents.

On November 14, 1959, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend, he married Joan Rankin.

Surviving are his loving wife, Joan; children, Kelly Jobin and Michael (Carrie) Lytle, both of Mishawaka; grandchildren, McKenzie Jobin of Mishawaka, Zachary Lytle of Myrtle Beach and Murphy Jobin of Indianapolis; sisters, Patricia Thompson of Mishawaka and Marcia Coleman of TN; and a brother, Leroy Lytle of Mishawaka.

Robert was a Veteran of the United States Army and worked at Torrington Corp. as a Purchasing Manager before he retired. Robert enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, attending any event his grandchildren participated in and spending time with his family.

As per Robert's wishes, there will be no visitation and no services. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Bavo Catholic Church, 502 West 7th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544 or Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

