Robert B. 'Bobby' Mims

JONESVILLE — Robert B. "Bobby" Mims, 77, 715 T. Bishop Road, Jonesville, SC, entered eternal rest on June 16, 2019.

A native of Union, SC, he was the widower of Queen Smith Mims and the son of the late Adolphus Mims, Sr. and Lucille Long Mims. Bobby attended Sims High School and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church of Jonesville. He was a retired machinist with Cone Mills Carlisle Finishing Plant.

He is survived by one daughter, Jacqueline Mims; two sons, Anthony (Trinia) Mims and Robert "Redd" (Kynnia) Mims; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Adolphus (Johnsie) Mims, Jr.; two sisters, Ruby Mims Smith and Betty Mims Nelson; a niece reared in the home, Robin Teresa Eison Adams; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church with burial in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.