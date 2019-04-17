Robert Gaston "Buddy" Montgomery

YORK — Mr. Robert Gaston "Buddy" Montgomery, 77, 1580 Sunnyside Drive, York SC, husband of Linda Adams Montgomery, passed away, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Montgomery was born in Rock Hill, SC July 6, 1941, a son of the late Cordie R. Montgomery and Glaconia Lucas Montgomery. He was retired from Duke Power and had also retired from York County Recycling Center. Mr. Montgomery was a member of Masonic Lodge #385 of Rock Hill, a Shriner, Scottish Rites and Hillbilly. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #1318 and President of the Procrastinators Club.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Robert Wayne Montgomery and wife Janice of York; a sister, Francis M. Hawkins and husband Hawk of AL; two brothers, Tommy L. Montgomery and wife Peggy of Rock Hill and Bobby Montgomery and wife Joyce of AL; grandchildren, Travis Montgomery of Simpsonville, Tabitha Montgomery Moss and husband Richard of Smyrna and Layne and Malyn Moss.

Mr. Montgomery was predeceased by brothers, Harold Lucas, Ronald Montgomery and Richard Montgomery.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at SR Holcombe Funeral Chapel

in Union conducted by Rev. Dustin Madala. Burial will be in the Porter Gallman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Barry Hawkins, Kenneth Adams, Marshall Adams, Wayne Belue, Robin Goings, Richard Adams and Greg Harris.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

The family is at the home, 1580 Sunnyside Drive, York, SC 29745.

SR Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com