Robert W. "Bobby" Sanders, Jr.

JONESVILLE — Mr. Robert W. "Bobby" Sanders, Jr., 78, husband of Adelaide Garner Sanders of 1448 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Sanders was born in Union, December 22, 1941, a son of the late Wylie and Ruby Garner Sanders. He was a graduate of Jonesville High School and retired from Cone Mill, Carlisle Finishing after 30 years. Mr. Sanders attended Mt. Joy Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Michelle Stepp and husband Coby of Union and Cindi Sanders and husband Mark Garner of Jonesville; a son, Robert Joseph Sanders and wife Angel of Union; a sister, Mary Wade and husband Jack of Union; a brother, Wayne Sanders of Jonesville; five grandchildren, Amber Stepp, R.J. Sanders, Jason Sanders, Michael Garner and Ryan Garner; and two great-grandchildren, Joslynn Stepp and Dawson Diaz.

Mr. Sanders was predeceased by a sister, Betty McFadden.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff and nurses of Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their care of Mr. Sanders during his illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mt. Joy Baptist Church conducted by Mr. Chad Ponder. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be R.J. Sanders, Michael Garner, Ryan Garner, Hal Garner, Drew Sanders and Kenneth White.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the church prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 678 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at the home, 1448 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, SC.

