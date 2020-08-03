ROBERT VARNER

Robert Paul Varner

UNION — Mr. Robert Paul "R.P." Varner, 79, of Union, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home.

Mr. Varner was born in Union, January 12, 1941, a son of the late Mige and Fujie Roark Varner. He retired from People's Grocery in Jonesville and had previously worked with Piggly Wiggly and Community Cash grocers. Mr. Varner was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Surviving are three sons, Trevor Varner, Eric Varner and Rodney Todd Varner; six sisters, Vera Beck and Carol Stepp, both of N. Augusta, Faith Edland and husband Lloyd of Greer, Evelyn Brown, Lillie Kirby and husband Ronnie and Linda Bishop all of Union; special friends, Loretta and Gene Becknell and Bobbie Patrick. He is also survived by a number of grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Varner was predeceased by a son, Patrick Varner; and four sisters, Annie Grace Varner, Valerie Blitchington, Mary Sox and Lillian Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Heyward Horton. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Varner's nephews will serve as the active pallbearers.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. at the church prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 37, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at the home of his sisters, Linda Bishop, 283 Varner Road, Union.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com