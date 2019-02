Robin L. Lucas

UNION — Funeral services for Robin Leroy Lucas of 316 Calhoun Street, Union, SC will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Mt. Rowell Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

A native of Newark, NJ, he was the husband of Rita Jones-Lucas and son of the late Europe Lucas and Florence Lowman Lucas.

The family will receive friends at the home and at 247 Askew Circle, Union, SC.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.