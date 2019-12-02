UNION — Mrs. Robin Annette Palmer, age 60, wife of Gene Palmer of 220 Estes Road., Union, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Union Medical Center.

Mrs. Palmer was born May 13, 1959 in Union, a daughter of the late Bobby Lanier and Lois Bright Lanier. She was retired from Ace Sweater and Sonoco Products Company. Mrs. Palmer was a member of Lockhart First Baptist Church and had attended Salvation Army.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Bobby Gene Palmer and wife Mary of Union; a granddaughter, Mackenzie Palmer of Union; two sisters, Dianne Thomas of Greenwood and Karen Lanier of Union. Mrs. Palmer was predeceased by three brothers, Jerry Lanier, Michael Lanier, and Randy Lanier.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Dr. Martha Toney.

Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. prior to the services at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.