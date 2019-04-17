Rogers L. "Bo" Rabb, Jr.

UNION — Mr. Rogers L. "Bo" Rabb, Jr., 62, husband of Melanie Robinson Rabb, of 117 Wedgewood Court, Union, died suddenly on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Union Medical Center.

Bo was born March 18, 1957 in Winnsboro, a son of the late Rogers L. Rabb, Sr. and Mary McManus Rabb. He was a graduate of Union High School and attended USC-Union. He retired from Tyger River Correctional Institution. Bo had worked at WBCU Radio for 18 years and is known as the "Voice of the Yellow Jackets." He was twice named Sportscaster of the Year by the South Carolina Broadcaster's Association. Bo was a Veteran of the United States Army and was a part-time member of the South Carolina National Guard. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and ran the sound. Bo loved God, his church, wife, family, pets, music and golfing. He was a sports enthusiast and was an avid Union Yellow Jacket and Clemson Tiger Fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife of almost 27 years, are his brother, William R. "Bill" Rabb, II and wife Teressa of Buffalo; two sisters-in-law, Cathy Robinson and Sherry Connell and husband John; two brothers-in-law, Tim Robinson and wife Kathy and Rick Knopf of Union; nieces and nephews, Kelly and Bobby Tucker and Margaret Roberts, Katie Beach and husband David, John Connell II, Laura Connell, Reah Robinson, and Raven Sumner and husband Chris; great-nieces and nephews, De'Andre, Jaida, Tatiana, Carmen, Noah, Maddox, Hayden, Spencer, Lanie, and Jakob.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth "Betsy" Rabb and Anne R. Knopf.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Robbie Stollger and Rev. Robert Emory. Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. prior to the services at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Union, 405 E. Main St., Union, SC 29379 or the Union County Booster Club, C/O Roger Bailey, 758 Sardis Rd., Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home of his sister-in-law, Cathy Robinson, 108 Wedgewood Court, Union, SC 29379.

