Roland Lindsay

UNION — Roland Lindsay, 62, 717 West Main Street, Union, SC passed November 12, 2019.

He was the husband of Mary Foster Lindsay and the son of Elwillie Young Lindsay (Abraham Glenn) and the late Christopher C. Lindsay, Sr.

Survivors in addition to his wife and mother include four sons, Frederick Floyd, Centell Sims, Jermel Foster, and Roland R. Foster; two daughters, Tyeshia Foster and Ladrina Foster; thirteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, W. S. (Patricia) Young and Hamilton Charles Lindsay; six sisters, Delgrasure Floyd, Christine (Ronnie) Smith, Marrie (Donnie) Fowler, Judy Lindsay, Dorothy (William) Thompson, and Iriner (Sammy) Palmer.

The family will receive friends at 119 Imperial Drive, Union, SC.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.