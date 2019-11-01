Roscoe Epps III

AIKEN — Mr. Roscoe Epps III, 68, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest October 27, 2019.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Thomas Chapel AME Church with Bro. Harper officiating.

The remains will lie in state in the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn H. Epps; 2 daughters, Chantele (Kameo) Washington & Shayna Epps: 2 sons, Roscoe Epps IV & Eric Glenn; 4 sisters, Zelma (David) Douglas, Donna (Floyd) Allen, Beverly Stewart, & Vera Skinner; 2 brothers, Donnie Epps & Melvin Epps; 4 grandchildren; and a host of relatives.

The family will receive friends at 6 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN, SC (803) 648-0134.