Ruby Theopia McBeth Gist

SPARTANBURG — Ruby Theopia McBeth Gist, 93, 2720 Country Club Road, Apt. 114, Spartanburg, SC and formerly of Union, SC died on Wednesday, June 10, 2019.

A native of Union County and daughter of the late Clifford and Lillie Woodson McBeth and wife of the late Willie James (W.J.) Gist of Woodruff, SC. Ruby was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, Union SC where she was a member of the Senior Choir and Circle No.3. She attended public schools in Union County. She graduated from Sims High School in Union SC and Benedict College in Columbia, SC. and received her Masters of Science Degree in Education from Indiana University.

Survivors include the following stepchildren: one son, Kenneth E. Gist (Pamela) of Woodruff, SC; three daughters, Vanessa Ray (Rev Elijah Ray), Cheryl Moates (Bobby), both of Woodruff, SC and Audrey Watson of Boiling Springs.

Funeral service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at noon at Corinth Baptist Church, Union SC with burial in Union Memorial Garden, Union, SC.

Visitation will held 11-11:45 a.m. prior to the service on Monday.

W. J. Gist Mortuary Woodruff, SC.