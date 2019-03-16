Ruth Matthews Lee

UNION — Mrs. Ruth Matthews Lee, 92, 238 Sardis School House Road, Union, widow of J.K. Lee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the home of her daughter.

Mrs. Lee was born April 16, 1926 in Greenville, a daughter of the late Ernest Elmer Matthews and Mae Fields Matthews. She was retired from Milliken & Co. — Monarch Mill. Mrs. Lee was an active member of Lower Fairforest Baptist Church. She loved her garden and her family. Mrs. Lee was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving are four daughters, Mae Williams, Shirley Lancaster, Nancy Lawson, and Linda Jones; three sons, James "Bug" Lee and wife Tammy, Ernest Lee and wife Debra, and Joe Lee and wife Erna; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including Vivian Reeves, Debbie Gagnon, and Gene Morris that were reared in the home.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Alice Johnson; and a son, Harold Lee.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home conducted by the Rev. Jim Cunningham. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be the following grandsons: Nick Williams, John Calhoun, Kyle Hicks, Nathaniel Hall, Jameson Johnson, Dillan Williams, Hunter Enlow and Nicholas Williams.

Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. prior to the services at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice Care of South Carolina, Ashley Ellis, Richard Miller, Ann Martin, and Jamie Duncan for their love and care of Mrs. Lee.

Memorials may be made to Lower Fairforest Baptist Church, 125 Lower Fairforest Church Road, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home of her son, Joe Lee, 234 Sardis School House Road, Union, SC 29379.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com