Ruth Ann Farr Tucker

UNION — Ruth Ann Farr Tucker, 69, 304 Brockman Heights, Union, SC passed December 31, 2019.

A native of Union, SC, she was the widow of Ivory Tucker and daughter of Annie Pearl Walton Farr and the late Wallace Anderson Farr. She was first married to the late Paul Hooker, Sr.

She was a 1968 graduate of Sims High School and attended Cecil's Business College. She was retired from the Timken Company. She was an active member of the Monarch Baptist Church having served as financial secretary, treasurer, usher, missionary, choir member, and trustee.

Survivors in addition to her mother include three sons, Steve Leroy "Petey" Farr (Modestine), Christopher Alan Farr (Pamela), and Paul Hooker, Jr.; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Gary Farr (Lisa); and two sisters, Willie Ethel "Wilma" (Frank) Goode and Dorothy Tina (Larry) Stevens.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Community Mortuary with burial in Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.