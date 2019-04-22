Ruthie Mae 'Tootsie' Crocker

UNION — Ruthie Mae "Tootsie" Crocker, 91, 371 Bentley Town Road, Union, SC passed away April 18, 2019 at her residence.

A native of Union, SC, she was the daughter of the late Johnnie Willie Coleman Beatty and was also reared by her grandfather, the late John Crocker. She was a member of Mount Rowell Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother and grandfather, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James William Shelton, Mason Beatty, Jr., and Benjamin Franklin Beatty; and two sisters, Dorothy Ruth Beatty and Macy Lee Davis.

Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Barbara Ann Crocker Smith of the home; four sisters, Mae Frances Gist of Union, SC, Minnie Ruth Norman of Baltimore, MD, Betty Jean Stewart of Union, SC and Carol Dean Beatty of Union, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Mount Rowell Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Reverend Dr. Larry D. Murphy will officiate.

Arrangements are entrusted to Community Mortuary, Inc, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.