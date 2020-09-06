1/1
RUTHIE GAULT
Ruthie Lee Gregory Gault

UNION — Ruthie Lee Gregory Gault, 77, 507 Lovers Lane Road, Union, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday afternoon, September 2, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was the wife of Reverend Wadell Gault, Jr. and daughter of the late Ernest Gregory and Amanda Charlene Gregory Davis.

She was a member of the Sims High School Class of 1961. She was a longtime, active member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church. She was a member of the Ministers' Wives & Ministers' Widows, Inc. She was a member of Lady Esther Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #353. She worked at Ace Sweater Mills and was manager for the Pantry Stores in Whitmire and Woodruff for a number of years.

Survivors in addition to her husband include one son, Terence Gault; two daughters, Yvette Gault (Derrick A.) Pendergrass and Belinda (Carl) Harris; daughter-in-law, Ronnette W. Gault; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers, Leroy Gregory, Jafus Gregory, Matthew (Sandra) Gregory and Willie Gregory; and two sisters, Vivian Sims and Caroline Byrd.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 11, 2020 at the mortuary from 4-6 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 3105 Jerusalem Road, Jonesville, SC.

Arrangements are with Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC.



Published in Union Daily Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
