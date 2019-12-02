JONESVILLE — Mrs. Sandra Kay "Sandy" Harris, age 72, wife of James "Stan" Harris of 228 Proctor Rd., Jonesville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Harris was born in Union, April 21,1947, a daughter of the late John Henry Finney and Rachel Marie Webber Finney. She was a graduate of Okemos High School in Michigan and retired from Wallace Thomson Hospital in the Emergency Dept. Mrs. Harris was a kind, considerate and beautiful daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Rhonda Harris of Jonesville and Barbara Jean "BJ" Lillard and husband Vaden of Simpsonville; two sisters, Wanda Burris and Kathy Worthy and husband "Fat Baby" all of Whitmire; two granddaughters, Nicole Liggett of Spartanburg and Hannah Harris of Jonesville; three grandsons, Cody Groves of Jonesville, Peyton Lillard and Spencer Lillard both of Simpsonville; four great-grandchildren, Destiney Lawson, Troy Liggett, Aliah Liggett and Layton Taylor and a special friend, Debbie Morris.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Wayne Gassaway. Burial will be in the Webber Family Cemetery in Jonesville.

Active pallbearers will be Larry Worthy, Phil Poole, Mike Walker, Dallas Miller, Trey Whitener, Alan-Mikel Stanley and Nathaniel Stanley.

Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the chapel prior to the services.

The family will be at the home, 228 Proctor Rd., Jonesville.

