Sarah J. Green Lewis

SPARTANBURG — Mrs. Sarah J. Green Lewis, 79, 558 East Abbington Way, Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Union, SC, with Rev. Malachi Rodgers delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

She was the daughter of the late Carry "Son" Green and Lillie Ruth Gilliam Green.

Survivors are son, Kirk Lewis of Spartanburg SC; sisters, Maggie G. Watson (Cleophus) Chesnee, SC, and Carolyn G. Free (William III) Orangeburg ,SC; and two nieces.

Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Church.

King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC, is in charge of arrangements..