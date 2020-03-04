Sharon Feaster-Lewis

COLUMBIA — Mrs. Sharon Anne Feaster-Lewis, 73, widow of John E. Lewis Sr., entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2020. She was a native of Union and had formerly lived in Goose Creek, SC prior to moving to Heritage at Lowman in Columbia.

Mrs. Feaster-Lewis was born on November 29, 1946, a daughter of the late William Rice Feaster, Sr. a native of Union and the late Dorothy Stewart Feaster a native of Kilgore, TX.

She is survived by two sisters, Mary Ailiene Feaster of Columbia, SC and Clara Frances "Frannie" Feaster of Union, SC; and a brother, William Rice "Bill" Feaster, Jr. of Union. Sharon is also survived by two aunts, Mrs. Mulloy Christopher of Goose Creek, SC and Mrs. Maxine Spinks of Kilgore, TX.

Sharon was married to John Earle Lewis, Sr. of North Charleston, SC, on June 2, 2007. She is survived by a step-son, John Earle Lewis, Jr. and his wife Valerie. John and Sharon have four grandchildren, Brandon, Gary, Jessica and Colby. Sharon enjoyed writing stories and articles, and published several books, including The Cat Who Companion… and D is for Differences, a children's book.

Sharon received a Bachelor Degree with emphasis in English and Writing from Furman University. She also received a PhD degree from the University of North Texas. Sharon taught graduate courses in education until her retirement in February 2012. She attended Friendship

Baptist Church in North Charleston where she frequently played the piano for the Wednesday night group singing.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Robbie Stollger. Burial will be in the Feaster family plot at Rosemont Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday at the chapel prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 5032 Lockawanna Boulevard, North Charleston, SC 29405 or Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

