Shelly Ann Marie Burgess

JONESVILLE — Shelly Ann Marie Burgess, 17, 217 Depot Street, Jonesville, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Shelly was born August 5, 2002 in Spartanburg, the daughter of Troy Jay Burgess and Candie Webber Uldrick. She was a 2020 graduated of Union High School.

Surviving in addition to her parents are a sister, Loretta Lynn Burgess of the home; and her paternal grandmother, Virginia "Teck" Burgess of Jonesville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel conducted by the Rev. Stacey Strickland.

Burial will follow at Jonesville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel.

The family is at the home of her grandmother, Virginia "Teck" Burgess, 525 Littlejohn Road, Jonesville, SC 29353.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com