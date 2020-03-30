Shirley Ann McBride Farr

UNION — Shirley A. Farr, passed away on March 30, 2020, peacefully at her home at the age of 86 after several years of declining health. She was previously a resident of Ellen Sagar Nursing Home for 14 months until her family brought her home due to the corona virus outbreak. Born November 18, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Ray Lemuel McBride and Nannie Mae Greer McBride.

Mrs. Farr was born in Union and was a proud lifelong resident of Union County. A devout Christian lady who loved the Lord with all her soul, she was a proud member of New Life Baptist Church where she remained active until her declining health. She was formerly a long time member of Westside Baptist Church where she served in many capacities including the church choir.

Mrs. Farr was a devoted wife and mother. She was a graduate of Union High School (Class of 1951). Mrs. Farr worked many years for Mutual Finance Company (later named Blazer Finance) alongside her long-time best friend Mazel Lee Palmer whom she loved very much. Afterwards, she began a second career at the S.C. Department of Corrections where she served as Executive Assistant to Warden Phoebe Johnson for many years.

Mrs. Farr shared her family's love for public service and was elected as the first woman ever to serve on Union County Council in 1978. After serving several terms, she stepped down to devote more time to her new career but continued to participate in numerous community activities because she loved her community and friends.

Surviving are her husband for over 60 years, Donald H. Farr of the home, two daughters, Debra Snider and husband Bill of St. Simons Island, GA, Mitzi Rubright and husband Don of Lincoln, CA, and a son Toney L. Farr, Sr. and wife Gloria of Pea Ridge. A special a sister-in-law, Gloria McBride of Albuquerque, NM. She had eight grandchildren, Greer Hardin and wife Michelle, Toney L. "Tee" Farr, Jr. and wife Stacy, Hannah Farr Vinson, and husband David, Lennah Farr, Christina Linebarger, Deanna McDade and husband Mike, Lance Gregory and wife Jennifer, and Andrea Eubanks and husband Marty. Mrs. Farr had nine great-grandchildren (eight boys and one girl) and eight step-great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored.

Mrs. Farr predeceased by three brothers, Everette McBride, Donald McBride, Jimmy McBride; and a sister Carol McBride Willard Sanders. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Todd Davis, Rev. Shannon Faulkner, and Rev. Dustin Madala. Due to the current health crisis, the family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the love and prayers extended to them during her time of declining health. A special thanks to her daughter-in-law Gloria Farr for her endless devoted love, affection and assistance, Ms. Annie Pearl Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Farr's personal caretaker, and her nursing home caretakers led by Ms. Vanessa Quinn and Mrs. Blanche Kershaw and many others, too numerous to mention.

Memorials may be made to Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 611, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home, 323 Westminister Circle, Union, SC 29379.

