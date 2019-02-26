Sol E. Foster

UNION — Sol Edward Foster, 80, peacefully entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2019. Mr. Foster was the son of the late Edward and Elwillie Moorman Foster. He was the husband of Blondelle Gaffney Foster.

He retired as an educator from Chester County School.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his wife of fifty-four years, Blondelle Gaffney Foster; his niece, Stephanye (Tino) Sullivan; his nephew, Reginald Hurtt; his brothers-in-law, Larry (Caryn) Gaffney, Scott Gaffney and Horace Hurtt; and a host nieces and nephews.

Sol was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Catherine Foster Hurtt; his sister-in-law, Joyce Gaffney; and two brothers-in-law, Eddie Dean Gaffney and Joel Gaffney.

A Celebration of the Life of Sol Edward Foster will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at noon at Corinth Baptist Church, 302 North Herndon Street, Union, SC. Rev. J. Archie Calhoun will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosemont Cemetery,123 Sardis Road, Union, SC.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the church.

The family is at the home, 618 Lakeview Heights, Union, SC.

Condolences may be sent to the Foster family at:

www.jwwoodwardfuneralhome.com

J. W. Woodward Funeral Home