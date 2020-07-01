Rev. Stanley Tipton

FLORENCE — Rev. Leonard Stanley Tipton, 68, of Florence, SC, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.

Rev. Tipton was born in Union, January 31, 1952, a son of Mildred Trammell Tipton of Union and the late Leonard H. Tipton. He was a graduate of Union High School, the University of South Carolina, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC. Rev. Tipton was a retired Baptist minister having served Jonesville Baptist Church and Ottaray Baptist Church locally and several other churches in South Carolina. He served as a Missionary while living in Santee, SC and served as a Chaplain while living in Myrtle Beach.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a son, Stanley Tipton, Jr. of Florence; a sister, Mary Jenkins of Union and several nieces and nephews.

Rev. Tipton was predeceased by a brother, Allen Tipton; and an infant sister, Cheryl Tipton.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sardis United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Jeff Farmer and Rev. Ralph Brown.

The family will receive friends at the graveside and also at the home of his mother, 304 Stutts Avenue, Union.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

