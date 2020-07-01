STANLEY TIPTON
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STANLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. Stanley Tipton

FLORENCE — Rev. Leonard Stanley Tipton, 68, of Florence, SC, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.

Rev. Tipton was born in Union, January 31, 1952, a son of Mildred Trammell Tipton of Union and the late Leonard H. Tipton. He was a graduate of Union High School, the University of South Carolina, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC. Rev. Tipton was a retired Baptist minister having served Jonesville Baptist Church and Ottaray Baptist Church locally and several other churches in South Carolina. He served as a Missionary while living in Santee, SC and served as a Chaplain while living in Myrtle Beach.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a son, Stanley Tipton, Jr. of Florence; a sister, Mary Jenkins of Union and several nieces and nephews.

Rev. Tipton was predeceased by a brother, Allen Tipton; and an infant sister, Cheryl Tipton.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sardis United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Jeff Farmer and Rev. Ralph Brown.

The family will receive friends at the graveside and also at the home of his mother, 304 Stutts Avenue, Union.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Daily Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sardis United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved