1/1
SUSAN PALMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan Kay Bentley Palmer

UNION — Mrs. Susan Kay Bentley Palmer, 71, wife of Robert Palmer, 457 Mt. Tabor Church Road, Union, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Center.

Mrs. Palmer was born February 21, 1949 in Union, a daughter of the late Wallace Bentley and Rhoda Nell Palmer Bentley. She was a 1967 graduate of Lockhart High School and was retired from Catawba Knits in Spartanburg. Mrs. Palmer was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where she had previously taught Sunday School. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 52 years are a son, Todd Palmer and wife Amy of Union; a sister, Mary B. Greer and husband Steve of Union; two nephews, Daniel Greer and Dillon Greer, both of Columbia; and a special daughter, Sara Ann Franklin and husband Duane and their children, Montana, Karla, and Reid Franklin all of Union.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Jamie Nichole Palmer.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Richard Lewis, her son Todd Palmer, and Rev. Mike Scales.

Active pallbearers will be Joey Haney, Barry Reardon, Scott Horne, Steve Gibson, Duane Franklin, and Ronnie Crocker.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the services at the church.

Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 373 Wesley Chapel Road, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home, 457 Mt. Tabor Church Road, Union, SC 29379.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Homes

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Daily Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved