SYBIL RUSSELL

Sybil Blackwell Russell

UNION — Mrs. Sybil Blackwell Russell, 78, wife of Phil Russell, 2501 Lockhart Highway, Union, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Mrs. Russell was born in Spartanburg, October 1, 1941, a daughter of the late Boyce Hartwell Blackwell and Marie Bradley Blackwell. She was a 1960 graduate of Union High School and retired from Moore Drum Company in Charleston. Mrs. Russell was a member of New Life Baptist Church and a former member of Door-Way Baptist Church and Wando Woods Baptist Church while living in Charleston. She was actively involved in her churches, enjoying in-house and hospital visitations. She was also active with "Reach to Recovery" for breast cancer survivors.

Surviving in addition to her husband, who was also her high school sweetheart, are two sons, Phillip Russell, II and wife Renee of Union and Timothy Russell of Charleston; two grandchildren, Megan Russell of Union and Daphnie Russell of Arlington, TX; a great-granddaughter, Mia Morales of Arlington, TX; two brothers, C.B. Blackwell and Bruce Blackwell and wife Diane, all of Union; and two brothers-in-law, Franklin Martin and Dennis Russell and wife Barbara, all of Union; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Mrs. Russell was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Blackwell Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Shannon Faulkner and Rev. Charlie Yoho. Burial will be in Union Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the services.

Pallbearers will be Sammy Smith, Terry Humphries, Bradley Blackwell, Frank Martin, Clint Goodson, and Stephen Russell.

Memorials may be made to New Life Baptist Church, Building Fund, 502 Meansville Road, Union, SC 29379.

The family will be at the home, 2501 Lockhart Highway, Union.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com