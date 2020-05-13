Sybil Broome Wilkins UNION — Mrs. Sybil Broome Wilkins, 73, formerly of Haney Cemetery Road, Union, widow of Donald Ray Wilkins, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Magnolia Manor in Inman. Mrs. Wilkins was born July 5, 1946 in Union, a daughter of the late Grady Broome and Jean Fowler Broome. She was a graduate of Union High School and was formerly employed with Milliken & Co. — Monarch Plant. Mrs. Broome attended Lockhart Church of God. Surviving are a daughter, Stacie W. O'Shields and husband Darrell of Cowpens; a sister, Darlene Broome of Cleveland, TN; two brothers, Terry Broome and wife Mary and Jerome Broome and wife Linda, all of Cleveland, TN; two grandchildren, Blake O'Shields of Union and Morgan O'Shields and fiancée Blake Powell of Chesnee; and two great-grandchildren, Bristol O'Shields of Cowpens and Caycen Powell of Chesnee. She was predeceased by a brother, Glandon Broome. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lockhart Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Allen McKee. Memorials may be made to Lockhart Church of God, P.O. Box 130, Lockhart, SC 29364. The family is at the home of her daughter, 566 S. Greene River Road, Cowpens, SC 29330. S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Union Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.