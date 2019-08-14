Talmadge Waldemar Adams

UNION — Mr. Talmadge Waldemar Adams, 68, husband of Debra Baber Adams, 755 Webber Lake Road, Union, SC passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC.

Mr. Adams was born in Union, SC., October 26, 1950, a son of the late James Earl Adams and Elsie Skoog Adams. He was a graduate of Jonesville High School and Spartanburg Technical College. Mr. Adams was a Veteran of the United States Air Force having served in Vietnam. He was retired from the South Carolina National Guards, serving as a Unit Administrator at the Laurens National Guard Armory and previously served as Maintenance Supervisor for the Union National Guard Armory. Prior to becoming a full-time employee of the South Carolina National Guards, Mr. Adams owned and operated Adams Auto Service. He was a member of New Life Baptist Church and Union Masonic Lodge # 75. Talmadge loved his family but particularly adored his grandchildren, Anna Kate and Andrew.

Surviving in addition to his wife of forty-seven years, Debra, are two daughters, Jennifer Adams Brown and husband, Richard, Jan Adams Carter and husband John; one son, Jonathan Adams and wife, Katie all of Union; two grandchildren, Andrew Adams Brown and Anna Kate Adams, both of Union; two sisters, Deborah Crisp and Jennie Adams; and a brother, Richard Adams, all of Jonesville; two brothers-in-law, Sammy Clark and wife Lorene of Martinez, GA and Van Anderson and wife Christine of Sumter, SC; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Adams was predeceased by two sisters, Linda Kinsey and Lois Garner; and two brothers, Michael Adams and Oscar Adams.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at New Life Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Shannon Faulkner and Rev. Todd Davis. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Porter Gallman Family Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Marshall Adams, Kenneth Adams, Tyler Lawson, Wayne Garner, Eddie Williamson, Mark Sanders, Clay Palmer, and Randy Fox. The following are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort, Randy Penland, Larry Vassey, and Dr. David Keith.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. prior to the services at New Life Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to The , 154 Millstone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or New Life Baptist Church, 502 Meansville Road, Union, SC 29379.

The family is at the home, 755 Webber Lake Road, Union, SC 29379.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com