Tena Hall Vinson

CHARLESTON — Tena Hall Vinson, 86, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Tena was born on November 18, 1933 in Union, SC to parents, David and Minnie Hall.

Tena was a great mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many. She loved camping in the mountains of NC. On fall Saturdays, Tena's favorite thing to do was cheer on the Clemson Tiger football team. She was also a big University of Tennessee women's basketball fan. She was an active member of Doorway Baptist church until her health failed.

She is survived by her children, Chuck Vinson (Norma) of Alexandria, VA, Lou Anne Fellers (Bill) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Jim Vinson of Hampton SC. Grandchildren, Sarah Fellers Chaplin (Stevie) of Atlanta, GA, Marisa Vinson of Alexandria, VA, Hannah Fellers of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Ian Vinson (Gabrielle) of Alexandria, VA and Jordan Vinson of Hampton, SC. Great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Blake Chaplin of Atlanta, GA. She is survived by sisters in law, Margaret Vinson Hughey and Margie Reed Hall. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, James (Pete) Vinson; sisters, Grace Hall Dupree, Doris Hall Greene; and brother, Jack Hampton Hall; as well as, many beloved cousins.

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis the funeral will be a private graveside service at Carolina Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Doorway Baptist Church, 7825 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29418 or to The Bridge of Charleston Employee Assistance Fund, 2590 Elms Plantation Boulevard, North Charleston, SC 29406.

The family would like to thank the staff and all the wonderful therapists at The Bridge and Lifecare Center.